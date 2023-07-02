Komphela leaves Sundowns, joins Swallows as head coach

Swallows FC have confirmed Steve Komphela as their new head coach for the 2023/24 season.

Komphela leaves reigning PSL champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Komphela will be assisted by Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo.

Komphela will leave the reigning DStv Premiership title holders after joining Sundowns in 2020 as a senior coach to work alongside joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

Komphela, who previously worked with Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United, will be formally introduced to the Swallows FC family on Tuesday.

He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama, who led Swallows to finish eighth in the 2022/23 PSL season, and Ditheko Mototo.

"We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of Coach Komphela," read Swallows statement.

"We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns FC managed these negotiations.

"The two coaches met last night to celebrate Coach Komphela's birthday and they were both excited to work together to take Swallows FC to higher levels."

Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday expressed its best wishes to Komphela in a statement over his departure.



Chairperson of Mamelodi Sundowns, Tlhopie Motsepe thanked Komphela for his service and loyalty.

"Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. We wish him everything of the best."



