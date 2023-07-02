36m ago

Share

Komphela leaves Sundowns, joins Swallows as head coach

accreditation
Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steve Komphela
Steve Komphela
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Swallows FC have confirmed Steve Komphela as their new head coach for the 2023/24 season.
  • Komphela leaves reigning PSL champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • Komphela will be assisted by Musa Nyatama and Ditheko Mototo.

Decorated PSL coach Steve Komphela will leave his helm as Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach and become head coach of Swallows FC.

Komphela will leave the reigning DStv Premiership title holders after joining Sundowns in 2020 as a senior coach to work alongside joint head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

Komphela, who previously worked with Kaizer Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Maritzburg United, will be formally introduced to the Swallows FC family on Tuesday.

He will be assisted by Musa Nyatama, who led Swallows to finish eighth in the 2022/23 PSL season, and Ditheko Mototo.

"We want to take Swallows FC to the next level and we are excited to have attracted the services of Coach Komphela," read Swallows statement.

"We appreciate the professional manner in which Mamelodi Sundowns FC managed these negotiations.

"The two coaches met last night to celebrate Coach Komphela's birthday and they were both excited to work together to take Swallows FC to higher levels."

Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday expressed its best wishes to Komphela in a statement over his departure.

Chairperson of Mamelodi Sundowns, Tlhopie Motsepe thanked Komphela for his service and loyalty.

"Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. We wish him everything of the best."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mamelodi sundownsmoroka swallowssteve komphelasoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Results
Sat 20 May 23
Swallows
Swallows 2
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Sat 20 May 23
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 2
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy 1
Sat 20 May 23
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United 1
SuperSport United
SuperSport United 0
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo