Log-leaders Sundowns claim last-gasp win over Stellenbosch

TEAMtalk media
Peter Shalulile (Gallo Images)
Peter Shalulile (Gallo Images)

A last-minute winner from Peter Shalulile gave DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC at Coetzenburg Stadium on Saturday.

The league leaders were out of the gates in a flash and felt hard done by not to be awarded a penalty in the second minute of the game.

AS IT HAPPENED | Stellenbosch v Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee played a ball over the top of the Stellenbosch defence to find Gaston Sirino in space. He seemed to be pushed by De Goede in the box just before he could shoot, but the referee did not award the spot kick.

Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck then came close when he connected well at the near post following a corner kick, only to see the attempt go just over the bar.

Stellies had their first real opportunity when Dean Van Rooyen beat his man and sent a ball into the box where Stanley Dimgba picked up the loose ball before shooting over the goal.

Dimgba made up for his miss as he opened the scoring for the Cape Winelands outfit in the 33rd minute. He gained possession in the box and found the bottom corner of the goal with a left-footed strike from near the penalty spot.

Steve Barker's men maintained their narrow lead into the dressing room and had a great chance to double their advantage four minutes into the second half.

Ashley Du Preez was the man played into space in the Sundowns box, but he lost his composure at the vital moment and sent his shot well wide.

At the other end of the pitch, Masandawana finally found their equaliser in the 51st minute. Shalulile brilliantly controlled the ball in the Stellies box to draw two defenders before squaring for Sirino who calmly placed his shot in the back of the net for 1-1.

The chances dried up after the leveller as neither side created clear-cut openings to find the winning goal. Stellenbosch threatened with their pace out wide but it was in the final third where they couldn't produce the goods.

It seemed as though the game was destined for a draw, but in the last minute of stoppage time Shalulile provided the winner for Sundowns. The cross came in from the left wing and the Namibian headed home with confidence to clinch victory at the death.

Read more on:
mamelodi sundownsstellenbosch fcdstv premiershippeter shalulilesoccer
Fixtures
Fri 19 Mar 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Stellenbosch
SuperSport United
Danie Craven Stadium
Sat 20 Mar 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Golden Arrows
Cape Town City
Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium
Sat 20 Mar 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Swallows
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 13 Mar 21
Stellenbosch 1
Mamelodi Sundowns 2
Wed 10 Mar 21
Maritzburg United 1
Kaizer Chiefs 1
Wed 10 Mar 21
Chippa United 0
AmaZulu 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
17
11
39
2. Golden Arrows
19
9
35
3. Orlando Pirates
20
9
35
4. SuperSport United
20
9
34
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
