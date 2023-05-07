07 May

Long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies

Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
Alex Shakoane
Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns' long-serving official Alex Shakoane has died, the club announced on Sunday.

Shakoane's passing was confirmed by the club on Sunday, with their chairman Tlhopie Motsepe expressing sadness at losing an effervescent and iconic figure of the club.

"The Motsepe family, the Board, the supporters, and all the members of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family mourn and are deeply saddened by the passing of Alex" Goldfinger" Shakoane whom we all loved dearly," Motsepe said in a statement on the club's social media platforms.

 "Bra Alex's life was all about Mamelodi Sundowns and we will miss his unique contributions and larger-than-life personality."

Shakoane, a former policeman, served in the club in various capacities, with two spells as their communications officer.

He was serving as the club's Supporter Mobilisation Manager at the time of his passing, with the club saying Shakoane's memorial and funeral details will be announced in due course.

 


 

