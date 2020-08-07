Absa Premiership

Lucas Radebe: Kaizer Chiefs need this title more than anyone else

Lucas Radebe (Gallo Images)
Lucas Radebe (Gallo Images)

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe says Kaizer Chiefs will be tested in their chase for the Absa Premiership title, but he believes they can emerge victorious.

Amakhosi are desperate to end their five-year trophy drought and have a golden opportunity as they lead the league standings by four points over Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Chiefs have eight league games left to play, starting with Bidvest Wits on Wednesday, 12 August and concluding with Baroka FC on 5 September.

"I think the (Chiefs) players are prepared, and I think mentally they have to get ready to start where they left off‚" said Radebe as per SowetanLIVE.

"They need this title more than anyone else and I think they're capable of winning it. To see how they've played and how they've conducted themselves up until now‚ it's been absolutely great."

He added: "I think every Chiefs fan is excited about the prospect of the club winning the league title this season. Looking at how they've been playing‚ they've been working hard to make things right."

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will resume over the weekend following a nearly five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cup football will be first on the agenda as the Free State giants take on the Limpopo outfit, followed by Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits in the Gauteng bio-bubble which the PSL created to complete the 2019/20 campaign.

The Absa Premiership starts on Tuesday evening.

