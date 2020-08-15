Absa Premiership

Luckless Orlando Pirates held by Clever Boys

Ricardo Goss (Gallo Images)
Ricardo Goss (Gallo Images)

It was a case of dropped points for both sides as Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Bidvest Wits at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday.

The result means Pirates moved onto 42 points from 25 games but remained in third place on the Premiership standings, with Wits moving to 40 points, but staying in fifth place, but from just 23 matches played.

Pirates produced some good early pressure with a number of corners and set-pieces that Wits struggled to deal with.

Innocent Maela really should have scored from a fifth minute free-kick from the left hand side but he failed to make any real connection with his header that flew wide.

Bucs began to settle into something of a fluid passing rhythm but without testing their opponents while at the other end, Keegan Ritchie should have done better when the ball broke to him on the edge of the Bucs' box, only for him to fire his effort well off target.

Vincent Pule worked his way inside from the right flank midway through the first period before firing in a powerful dipping drive that Wits keeper Ricardo Goss just about palmed away for a corner.

Terrence Dzvukamanja was unable to break free from the Pirates' defence after Haashim Domingo released a throughball for the attacker to run onto.

A short back pass from Lorenzo Gordinho moments later was picked up by and energetic Pule from wide on the right, but he could only find the side netting from a tight angle with the keeper beaten.

A long range effort from Domingo flashed past Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands before Ritchie struck the wall from his 41st minute free-kick, ahead of Cole Alexander firing the rebound into a crowd of Bucs' defenders.

Domingo then wasted the best chance of the half, as he headed wide when unmarked in the box, having connected to a pinpoint cross from the right from Zitha Macheke.

It was Domingo again at the start of the second half with a chance, but this time his shot came back off the left-hand post after he expertly brought down a deep cross from the right from Macheke.

Luvuyo Memela fired a free-kick on 49 minutes that flew just over Goss as Gabadinho Mhango drifted in from the left and played a neat give-and-go with Mamela, but was unable to get any power on his shot, on 60 minutes.

Goss made a world class, one-handed save from inside his area to deny Mhango the opening goal from close range following some good combination play from Pirates to set up the chance.

Pule then almost scored a sensational goal on 73 minutes as he expertly controlled a floated ball in from the right, and smashed the volley, but was inches wide of the target.

Both sides made a number of changes in a bid to effect the result, with Bucs substitute Kabelo Dlamini close with a late effort as Nkanyiso Zungu fired high and wide for the last real chance of an intriguing tie.

- TEAMtalk media

Read more on:
orlando piratesabsa premiershipricardo gosssoccer
