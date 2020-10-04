Mamelodi Sundowns appoint joint head coaches to replace Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns have named two coaches to take up the reins from Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane dropped a bombshell last week w hen he resigned to take up a position at Al Ahly.

He will now be replaced by Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

have appointed their coaching team for the upcoming season following the departure ofto Al Ahly last week.

Mosimane shocked the PSL champions with his decision but Sundowns have moved quickly to replace the decorated coach with not one, but two head coaches in the form of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

Both were former assistant coaches to Mosimane during his time in charge at Chloorkop.

In naming the appointments, Sundowns confirmed that Mngqithi will have the final say when consensus on a decision could not be reached between the coaching team.

Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe said the club were keen to appoint South African coaches to the position.

“Manqoba and Rhulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of the technical team that were crowned Champions of Africa in 2016 and have also won the Premier Soccer League and other titles in South Africa," said Motsepe.

"The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches.

"Manqoba, Rhulani and the technical team at Sundowns will focus on defending the PSL and the other titles that we won during our historic 50-year anniversary. They will also advance and continue with the objective that we stated in 2004, which is to make Mamelodi Sundowns one of the best clubs on the African continent,” he concluded.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff