Mamelodi Sundowns secure MTN 8 final ticket, edge closer to ending 14-year drought

Mamelodi Sundowns remain on course to end their 14-year MTN 8 title drought after brushing aside Golden Arrows 3-0 in the semi-final second leg at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Golden Arrows

Abafana Bes'thende held the Brazilians 1-1 in the first leg at the start of the month in a feisty encounter in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, a goal each from Peter Shalulile, Divine Lunga and Neo Maema in the second leg ensured a final berth for Masandawana for the first time in five years on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Brazilians took the lead as early as the fourth minute, showing their intent from the get-go.

Thabiso Kutumela found his strike saved by Sifiso Mlungwana, but the goalkeeper failed to clear the danger, and Peter Shalulile pounced to open the scoring from close range for the home side.

Masandawana kept the momentum in their favour holding onto the ball and creating further attacking chances for a second.

And despite, Arrows' stubborn defence, Downs were rewarded minutes before the half-hour mark.

A searching ball from 'keeper Reyaad Pieterse found the chest of Pavol Safranko on the left flank with space, but Thabani Zuke, who received his first Bafana Bafana call-up, fouled the Slovakian and Sundowns were rewarded a free-kick.

Kutumela was once again the provider as his curling cross found the head of Divine Lunga, a former Arrows player, as he added the second goal.

After the second goal, Arrows' shape became disjointed, and before the half-time whistle Haashim Domingo took advantage as he whipped in a low cross from the right flank that met the head of Kutumela, but his effort struck the post.

The second half provided a much better attacking performance by Arrows that unfortunately led to no goals for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

However, in stoppage time Maema scored a sublime right-footed strike that curled beyond Mlungwana's reach, capping off a dominant evening for the Brazilians.

Masandawana has to wait 24 hours to find out who their final opponents will be as Swallows entertain Cape Town City in the other semi-final on Wednesday evening.