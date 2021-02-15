Mamelodi Sundowns summoned by PSL DC for tribute to deceased Anele Ngcongca

Both defending Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC have been hauled before the PSL Disciplinary Committee for stopping play to pay tribute to deceased former player, Anele Ngcongca.

According to a report by TimesLive, Sundowns and Stellenbosch were summoned to appear before the PSL's DC for breaching rule 55 of the National Soccer League (NSL) Handbook.

Both teams stopped play in the 16th minute to hold a minute of applause for the recently deceased Ngcongca - in honour of his jersey number 16 - during a Nedbank Cup clash on 3 February.

Rule 55.3.6.1 states that: any act having the effect, directly or indirectly, of causing the delay or disruption of a match.

Sundowns' Yogesh Singh confirmed to TimesLive that the club had appeared before the PSL DC on Monday, 14 February.

"We have been charged and the matter is sitting on Monday‚" Singh said.

Masandawana could face a similar charge for a similar incident in tribute of defender Motjeko Madisha during a PSL clash against Chippa United on 31 January.

The match was stopped during the 2nd minute with both teams performing a minute's applause.