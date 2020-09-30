Mamelodi Sundowns supporters fearing the worst as reports point to Pitso Mosimane exit

Reports on Wednesday suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane had resigned and that he was heading to a north African powerhouse.

Mosimane, who won his fifth PSL title with Sundowns last month, is the most decorated coach in South African football history with 11 trophies spanning over his eight years at the club.

According to TimesLIVE, Mosimane has resigned and is set to join either Egyptian giants Al Ahly or Morocco's Wydad Casablanca.

There has been no official communication from Sundowns yet.

After winning the 2019/20 PSL title, Mosimane then led Sundowns to the Nedbank Cup title with a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on 12 September in match that was not without controversy as the suspended Tebogo Langerman was included on the Sundowns bench.

It was a blunder that saw Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe come out strongly this week in what was the first public indication that all might not be well between Mosimane and the club.

Sundowns were taken to a SAFA arbitration hearing after Celtic lodged a formal protest, but it was thrown out and the Brazilians were able to hold on to their Nedbank Cup title.

"I would like to apologise to all the supporters and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in South Africa and on the rest of the African Continent, for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final, contrary to the rules of the PSL and SAFA," read a statement from Motsepe.

"In my capacity as President of Mamelodi Sundowns I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates that the management and technical team were grossly negligent, and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented."

Mosimane, meanwhile, put pen to paper on a four-year contract extension with Sundowns back in May.

Sport24 has reached out to Sundowns for comment.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff