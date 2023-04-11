Marumo Gallants duo 'feared their lives were in danger' while held captive in Libyan hotel

Marumo Gallants staff members, physio Tebogo Amos Dhlomo and media manager Rufus Matsena, said they feared their lives were in danger.

The pair was held captive for nearly three weeks in a Libyan hotel over a dispute regarding unpaid flight bookings made through the hotel's owner.

Dhlomo and Matsena safely returned to South Africa, but they admitted to being affected by the ordeal.

The two Marumo Gallants staff members, physio Tebogo Amos Dhlomo and media manager Rufus Matsena, said they feared their lives were in danger when they were being held captive for nearly three weeks in a Libyan hotel over a financial dispute with the hotel's owner.

Dhlomo and Matsena returned to South Africa on Sunday after they were allegedly held hostage by hotel owner Dr Ali Elzargha, in whose establishment Gallants stayed for their CAF Confederation Cup clash on 19 March with Al Akhdar SC.

While the rest of the Gallants team departed the city of Benghazi, the two remained behind to help facilitate the outstanding payment of flight bookings that Elzargha made on behalf of the club en route to the country.

PSL | Kaizer Chiefs eyes impressive SuperSport midfielder Jamie Webber for squad rebuild

However, Gallants chairperson Abram Sello said they faced difficulties transferring the funds into the country as there were no functioning electronic payments systems and everything had to be settled in cash.

Matters came to a head when Elzargha allegedly inflated the outstanding amount to about R700 000, which Sello said was higher than the original cost.

However, after intervention from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the matter was resolved and the two South Africans returned home.

"I would say we did feel our lives were in danger at some point," said Dhlomo.

"My passport was with me but they took Matsena’s. We were feeling uncomfortable with that.

"The experience affected me in a way that, when I saw that my family was no longer comfortable, then that’s when I felt uncomfortable and that I was in danger.

"When you see how Benghazi is - vandalised buildings, the army - you will get scared. We don’t see that often in South Africa."

Matsena said they co-operated with the hotel owner’s instructions during the time that they were held there, adding that Elzargha was temperamental.

"If they said take a picture, I would do it because I knew they wanted to create the impression that we are okay," he said.

"We had to play along. They guy (Elzargha) is very temperamental. Every day, they’d ask you if the (Gallants) chairman said anything about payment and, as soon as you say no, you know the day is not going to be nice.

"For the mere fact that someone is refusing to give you your travel documents, so that you could leave in the near future, that creates a lot of fear and a lot of questions."

Newsletter Weekly The Sport Report Get the Sport Report to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

The Gallants duo said they often ate one meal a day, in large part due to their arrival in the Muslim country during Ramadan.

"My family was very worried about me, but we had Internet that Dr Ali gave us. I communicated with them all the time, so they could see I’m okay where I am. But I didn’t give them any details about what is happening on the other side," Dhlomo said.

"There was Ramadan in Libya, which is a Muslim country. During the day the shops were closed and they did not want to touch food.

"Us Christians, we had to eat during the day but it was a case of maybe you’ll eat, maybe not. I won’t say they weren’t giving us food, but they would give us a small yoghurt and juice and that was it for the day. But we’d have food after 19:00."

Matsena said they would sometimes have breakfast, depending on "the mood of the day".

"Food-wise, especially with breakfast, it depended on their mood for the day. In most cases we ate once a day," said Matsena.

Matsena said he was affected by the ordeal so much that he struggled to sleep. However, Sello would offer the pair professional help and they had been booked off work for an unspecified period.

"We were in a hotel, yes, but the conditions were different in a sense that you don’t have your freedom," added Matsena.

"That on its own took a toll on us. It took me nine solid days without sleeping. We arrived here in South Africa [on Sunday] and I think I still have that problem because I couldn’t sleep, even yesterday (Monday). Up to now, I’m still awake.

"The chairman said he’s arranged professional help. We’ve been [booked] off now and we are not engaging too much in football matters until we get that professional help.

"We hope that things will be back to normal after getting professional help. We know it’s not going to be an overnight thing, but it’s bound to happen."



