BREAKING | Middendorp pays the price for Chiefs' failure to win the league

Following a heartbreaking end to the season in which Mamelodi Sundowns snatched the Absa Premiership from Kaizer Chiefs, the Amakhosi has parted ways with coach Ernst Middendorp.

Middendorp joined Chiefs for a second stint at the helm in December 2018, guiding them to ninth position in the Absa Premiership at the end of the 2018/19 season. Chiefs also made the Nedbank Cup final under his guidance but silverware eluded them.

The 2019/20 saw Chiefs dominate proceedings until the suspension of the league in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the league resumed in March, the Amakhosi surrendered a four point lead (with a game in hand) to Mamelodi Sundowns, losing the title on the final day thanks to a 1-1 draw with Baroka while Pitso Mosimane's men won 3-0 against Black Leopards.

Chairman Kaizer Motaung thanked Middendorp for his time in charge saying, "we wish him all the best for the future".

Motaung also had something to say to Chiefs' loyal supporters.

“We pride ourselves on having built a strong legacy and a culture based on winning,” said Motaung.

“We are aware that the supporters are hurting, and the outcry is too loud to ignore. It is important for our loyal supporters to know that we feel their pain. We are a listening organisation and we respect their right to express their dissatisfaction with the team’s overall performance.

“While we are wounded, we need to remember that the key principle of loyalty is showing unity and standing together in solidarity when the going gets tough.”

The squad has been given time off after a grueling completion of the season and will return before the end of September to start preparing for the 2020/21 season.

“We will announce the new coach before the team returns for pre-season training,” said Motaung.