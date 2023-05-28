Midfield maestro Mokoena nets PSL Footballer of the Year award as Stellies duo impress

Teboho Mokoena capped a superb first full season with Mamelodi Sundowns by walking away with two PSL awards for the 2022/23 season, including the prestigious Footballer of the Season accolade.



The 26-year-old, who joined from rivals SuperSport United in January 2022, was the fulcrum of yet another successful league campaign for Masandawana, proving a versatile and commanding anchor in midfield, be it with some relentless marking or a deft touch to ignite his team's potent attacking arsenal.

He was also named Midfielder of the Season.

However, the players' favourite was Monnapule Saleng, the buccaneering Pirates winger whose 11 goals was instrumental in his side not becoming a blunt attacking force in the league.

The PSL Awards winners: PSL Footballer of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns) DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates) DStv Premiership Goal of the Season: Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs)



DStv Premiership top goal scorers of the Season: Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City) DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)



DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns)



DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)



DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Cassius Mailula (Mamelodi Sundowns)



MTN8 Last Man Standing: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates)



Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Season: Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch)



Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament: Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)



Motsepe Foundation Championship top goalscorer of the Season: Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs)



DStv Diski Challenge top goalscorer: Mervin Boji (Stellenbosch)



DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Season: Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)



Referee of the Season: Masixole Bambiso



Assistant Referee of the Season: Kamohelo Ramutsindela Special Chairman’s award: Peter Mancer & Alex Shakoane



He was also only one of three players to score a hat-trick this season, notably having the honour of being the only one to score all three of his goals from open play.

Saleng also walked away with the MTN 8 Player of the Tournament award, where he was the outstanding presence in a title-winning run.

Despite Pirates claiming a second piece of silverware on Saturday in beating Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final, it was the Stellenbosch duo of Iqraam Rayners and Olwethu Makhanya that dominated the awards categories.

Rayners was a menacing figure up front as duly rewarded with the Player of the Tournament award though his league form in the second half of the season made him a viable candidate for the top award, a mid-season return to the Western Cape proving inspired as he netted nine times.

Sundowns mastermind Rulani Mokwena was given the Coach of the Season award though that honour will feel hollow in light of the side's failure to win the CAF Champions League, which many believe was the true test of their mettle.



