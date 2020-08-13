'Missed training sessions' the reason Khune was omitted from Kaizer Chiefs squad

Ernst Middendorp has revealed the reason Itumeleng Khune did not feature in their clash against Bidvest Wits.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle behind Daniel Akpeyi for Amakhosi this season.

Chiefs were held to 1-1 draw and are set to face Polokwane City on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has given insight as to why fan favourite Itumeleng Khune did not make the matchday squad for their Bidvest Wits fixture on Wednesday evening.

In their first match in four months due to the lockdown as a result of Covid-19, Amakhosi played out to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium.

The German-born coach has, for the majority of the 2019/20 season, selected Daniel Akpeyi as his first-choice goalkeeper with Khune nursing niggling injuries and warming the bench when available.

Middendorp reveals that Khune, 33, has missed a few training sessions and opted to leave the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper out of the squad.

"I can put it in the same way as my colleague before [Gavin Hunt] reflected it to Monare. It’s the same," said Middendorp during the post-match press conference.

"He [Khune] missed some training sessions for different reasons in terms of having a challenge. I don’t want to put too much in… we are not discussing any injuries. During the entire time we have not spoken about any injury report.

"It's simply easy. There were a number of training days where he couldn't make it and where he could [make the training session].

"Today we decided it was Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce [Bvuma] and let’s move forward now towards the next game."

Despite the draw, Amakhosi remain top of the log as second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw on Tuesday against Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys are next in action against Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 18:00.