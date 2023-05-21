44m ago

Mokwena says Sundowns will stay true to playing style despite flattering to deceive in Champions League

  • Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says his team will stay true to how they play despite another CAF Champions League exit.
  • Sundowns drew 2-2 against Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club, a result that saw them bow out in the semi-finals on the away goals rule.
  • Mokwena said he remained proud of his players despite the difficult result.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena remains wedded to his team's beautiful style of football, saying it'll deliver more results than it will fail them.

Sundowns' CAF Champions League journey came to an end on Saturday afternoon when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Versfeld, a result that saw them exit at the semi-final stage on away goals.

Last week's first leg in Casablanca was a goalless draw, a massive achievement for Sundowns but an advantage they couldn't fully utilise at home.

One of the few criticisms directed at Mokwena this season was the insistence of his team playing their entertaining football, while continental football has generally demanded substance over style.

Mokwena said people were entitled to their opinions of how Sundowns should play but also added different ways of playing football on the continent had failed them before. 

Mokwena said changing how they played their football would be tantamount to betraying the very foundations of the club.

"When we don't win, we open the door for a lot of talk, and the style of play matter is a very interesting topic," Mokwena said.

"It's something that hasn't been posed to me only, with greater and better coaches having dealt with this question.

"There's more than one way to win, but there's also more than one way to live life. In the bad, you're not good enough, and in the good, you're still not good enough.

"We've done things the pragmatic way, and it didn't work. We also tried the percentage way, and it also didn't work.

"Before you cast judgement, let's give it an opportunity to see if it'll work. We'll continue with this dream, and we'll win the Champions League.

"It may not be this season or the next, but we'll win it in the way that the club and the culture allows because the colours of this club are synonymous with how this club plays.

"If you change that, you're going to eradicate many years of how this club has played."

Mokwena was proud of how his team played, even though they failed in the playoff stage of the tournament since 2017.

It was their first semi-final since the 2018/19 campaign, and it was the same team that eliminated them at the time that cut them short again on Saturday.

Mokwena said there had been gains and mistakes in every campaign, but it's the mistakes that seem to stand out the most.

"What is clear is that we haven't been in the semi-finals for the past three years of a very important and difficult competition," Mokwena said.

"The gains are evident, even though they are marginal, but the mistakes are evident, even though they are marginal.

"But, this game that we play in this tough competition, it doesn't allow for mistakes because you get punished.

"I'm too emotional to give a proper summation, but what I can say is that I'm extremely proud of the players, their efforts and that in a difficult competition, we didn't lose a game."

