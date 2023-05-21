Mokwena shows Mvala love despite Downs' dream-crushing own goal: 'I gripped the hand firmly'

At Loftus Versfeld

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said it was important for him to show his players as much love as possible after another CAF Champions League exit.

This time, it came at the hands of Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, with Saturday's 2-2 draw allowing them to proceed to next month's final on away goals.

Mothobi Mvala's own-goal silenced a capacity crowd at Loftus Versfeld, four minutes after Sundowns had retaken the lead.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said his showing love to Mothobi Mvala was the most important thing he did in the aftermath of the club's CAF Champions League semi-final exit against Mororcco's Wydad Athletic Club.

It was Mvala's 83rd-minute own-goal when he headed in Attiat el-Idriss's freekick that saw Sundowns fail to make the final for the first time since 2016, when they won the tournament.

Sundowns had taken the lead through Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile, but allowed the visitors to equalise not once, but twice.

Ayoub el-Amloud had scored the first leveller before Mvala's solar-plexus goal knocked the stuffing out of the hosts.

Mokwena has also been part of Sundowns' other failed playoff attempts that this level and in cleverly masking his emotions, he stood by his defender's mistake.

Mvala's own-goal allowed Wydad to have a chance of defending their title as the 2-2 draw allowed the Moroccans to win the tie on away goals after last week's goalless draw in Casablanca.

"In moments like these, there are two things that can be said. One of them is that those who don't make mistakes aren't doing anything at all," Mokwena said.

"Two, I don't think he's prepared to listen to the coach at the moment, but he felt the coach's love, which is something I can assure you of.

"I gripped the hand firmly and pulled the body a lot closer and I gave him the reassurance that he's not alone.



"That, for me, is probably more important than any of the words I could have muttered at the moment."

The semi-final failure meant Sundowns only won one trophy out of a possible four this season, with the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup titles not being given the requisite attention.

They were knocked out of the MTN8 at the semi-final stage by eventual champions Orlando Pirates, while Stellenbosch FC dispensed of them in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

They'd won the league with seven games to spare and fielded a threadbare side in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Maritzburg United because this was the game they wanted.

However, it wasn't to be as they failed again at the sharp end of this tournament after thrilling in the group stages.

The players took in the exit hard, with Mokwena saying this was the time to show why he's the head coach and why he loves the players so much.

"They know I love them more today, and in the good and bad we stay together. That's why I'm here," Mokwena said.

"That's why the club has entrusted me with this responsibility because it's not just in the good moments, but in the bad moments where I have to step up, from where I first take responsibility.

"We've got to feel the pain because it's that pain that's going to push us to the next level, but this group knows I love them.

"It's today where I need to show them love, even more than I did when we won the championship a few days ago."