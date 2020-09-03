Moleko, Mathoho injury concerns Middendorp ahead of Chiefs title showdown against Baroka

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is sweating over the availability of Erick Mathoho and Kgotso Moleko.

The defensive duo picked up injuries in Chiefs' 1-0 win over Chippa United on Wednesday.

Amakhosi take on Baroka FC in their final match on Saturday in a must-win encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is sweating over the availability of defensive duo Erick Mathoho and Kgotso Moleko ahead of Saturday's Absa Premiership match against Baroka FC.



Amakhosi beat Chippa United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening to remain at the top of the standings.

Moleko was replaced early in the second half by Ramahlwe Mphalele while Siyabonga Nezana came on for a limping Mathoho.

"There are some question marks. Moleko is definitely a big question mark. With Erick Mathoho‚ we have to look at how far he will be recovered‚" Middendorp told the media.

"Khama [Billiat] worked his arse off providing metres in terms of working for the team. That cost a lot of energy too.

"But at the moment it’s three days to go. We have about 60 to 65 hours’ time starting tomorrow [Thursday] morning preparing the team‚ refreshing the team.

"And we will see. It's a little bit early to say‚ 'This player and this player are not available'. Important for us is that we didn't pick up any yellow cards. There will be no suspensions.

"And‚ for example‚ Lebogang Manyama played 60 to 65 minutes. We had to take him out. It was a very clear order from the medical staff not to go into a risk and he gets reinjured and we cannot use him on the weekend.

"I hope everybody will be available‚ refreshed with a view to Saturday's game."

Second place Mamelodi Sundowns also recorded an important victory over Polokwane City to ensure the title race goes down to the wire.

Both Amakhosi and the Brazilians are on 56 points with only goal difference separating the two South African giants [Chiefs have +21 difference with Sundowns on +18].

Sundowns take on Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium while Chiefs travel to Bidvest Wits stadium for their match against Baroka.

All the Absa Premiership games on Saturday are scheduled to start at 15:30.