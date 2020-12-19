More frustration for struggling Kaizer Chiefs after Bloem Celtic draw

Kaizer Chiefs saw their winless streak stretched to six straight games on Saturday as Bloemfontein Celtic rallied from behind to clinch a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi claimed the lead through Teddy Akumu inside the opening 10 minutes, only for Tumelo Mangweni to net the equaliser midway through the second stanza.

The first half proved to be a one-sided affair as Chiefs dominated possession and created the majority of the goal-scoring chances.

The hosts started on the front foot and fired a warning shot in the fifth minute as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo forced goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane into action with a shot on goal.

However, there was little Mabokgwane could do to keep Amakhosi at bay in the ninth minute as Akumu rose unmarked in the box to head home from Khama Billiat's inviting cross.

Chiefs went close to doubling their advantage in the 22nd minute but Billiat was unable to hit the target after cutting inside from the left flank.

Celtic eventually mustered their first noteworthy shot on goal in the 35th minute but Mzwanele Mahashe was unable to connect cleanly with the ball under pressure from defender Siyabonga Ngezana.

Njabulo Blom had two chances for Chiefs as the first half drew to a close but both efforts were denied by Mabokgwane, who was working hard to keep his side in the contest.

Celtic coach John Maduka was clearly unhappy with his side's first-half showing as he opted to bring on four new players after the break.

Lantshene Phalane, Ndumiso Mabena, Menzi Masuku and Tebogo Potsane were withdrawn from the action, with Ryan De Jongh, Motebang Sera, Tumelo Mangweni and Tumelo Njoti joining the fray.

And the change in personnel seemed to have the desired effect as Celtic enjoyed the lion's share of possession while restricting Chiefs' goal-scoring chances.

Mangweni fired just wide of the top-right corner from a direct free-kick, before Chiefs' Leonardo Castro sent a right-footed shot wide to the left.

Victor Letsoalo finally lodged Celtic's first effort on target in the 65th minute, but his header was saved by Daniel Akpeyi at the back post.

But Celtic were not to be denied two minutes later as Mangweni raced onto a lofted pass from Ryan De Jongh before slotting the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Amakhosi had a great chance to reclaim the lead just one minute later but Castro headed over the bar after being teed up by a Daniel Cardoso cross.

And that proved to be their last real chance of the match as Celtic managed to hold firm in the closing stages of the contest to claim a hard-fought point on the road.

In fact, Celtic almost snatched a late winner on two separate occasions but Menzi Ndwandwe saw both of his efforts denied by Akpeyi.

Chiefs are a lowly 12th on the standings with only one win from eight games, while Celtic lie ninth with two wins from seven.

- TEAMtalk media