Mosimane pens heartfelt letter after Ahly exit: 'We were sent to Cairo for a reason'

Outgoing Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane wrote a heartfelt letter thanking the club's board and fans for his time spent at the club.

The Red Devils shockingly confirmed Mosimane's exit with immediate effect on Monday, three months after he signed a lucrative two-year contract extension in March.

After nearly eight years Mamelodi Sundowns, Mosimane left Chloorkop in September 2020 to start a new journey with Al Ahly in North Africa.

In just 20 months, the 57-year-old guided the Red Devils to five major trophies, winning the Egypt Cup (2019/20), CAF Champions League (2019/20, 2020/21) and the CAF Super Cup (2020, 2021).

Mosimane fell short of winning a third consecutive Champions League winners medal last month, losing 2-0 against Wydad AC in the controversial final that was held in Casablanca, Morocco.

"The journey that will always remain in our hearts started in October 2020," Mosimane writes in the letter.

"The warmth and love we were welcomed with made us feel already at home. Although we felt pressure as we were joining the Club of the Century, we knew that we were sent to Cairo for a reason. That reason was to deliver."

Continuing in the three-page letter, Mosimane goes on to outline the mandate put before him at Al Alhy and how he delivered on it before going on to thank the fans of the club.

Read Mosimane's full letter below: