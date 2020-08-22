Mosimane: Sundowns should've had a second penalty

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane cut a frustrated figure after his team drew 2-2 with Maritzburg United on Friday.

The Masandawana boss was unimpressed by the level of officiating in the game, and believes his charges should have been awarded a second penalty for a push on Promise Mkhuma, after Ricardo Nascimento scored from a spot-kick early in the second half.

"Tonight, Promise was pushed from behind, we didn't get a penalty, we deserved another penalty," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"It doesn't mean if you gave us one, then you can't give the next one. Those things work a little bit against us.

"And the red card also but you have to focus on what does the game say? What is happening? If you want to focus on the results, yes you're right but football is not about results, football is a game and the game yields results. It's unfortunate, very sad.

"Yes, we allowed them to come back to us. It's the first time I see them play much better [since the restart], we really played much better than all the games.

"Okay, against Wits we played a little bit better, to be honest, but tonight out of the last three games at least we stressed that we need to play. We were playing. You could see that we could score.

"If you're a football person you could see that with ten against 11 we played. We didn't sit back, we tried to play.

"We had a chance, we could have won the game tonight. We made two big mistakes, two turn-overs on the goals they scored. Yeah, big mistakes on us, that happens, but we're also a little bit unfortunate, to be honest.

"Denis [Onyango] called for the ball but [Motjeka] Madisha cleared it. That's a miscommunication between the two, but we're also a little bit unfortunate in these rounds.

"We've had a lot of unfortunate situations. Last time [Peter] Shalulile controlled the ball with a hand and he finished the goal, he scored. Last time [against Orlando Pirates], Happy Jele or [Ntsikelelo] Nyauza, I think it's Jele, he went out with the ball in his hand in the box, we didn't get a penalty."

Sundowns are still without a win in the Absa Premiership since resuming the 2019/20 campaign, and now trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by five points with five games left to play.

- TEAMtalk media