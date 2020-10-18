Absa Premiership

54m ago

add bookmark

Mouth-watering Soweto derby clash confirmed for MTN8 semi-finals

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kaizer Chiefs fans at the Soweto derby
Kaizer Chiefs fans at the Soweto derby
Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will entertain arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-finals to set up the first Soweto derby of the 2020/21 season.

The Buccaneers beat Cape Town City on Saturday while Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 victory against a plucky Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic as SuperSport United were made to work hard for a 3-2 win against Premiership new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). 

The first-leg will take place at the end of October with the second-leg in the first week of November.

FULL FIXTURES:

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United v Bloemontein Celtic

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mamelodi Sundowns start life without Pitso Mosimane with a defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic
Doctor Khumalo on Gavin Hunt joining Kaizer Chiefs: 'Pedigree meets rich history'
DEEP DIVE | The full dossier on Sundowns coaches Mngqithi, Mokwena and Komphela
Read more on:
kaizer chiefsorlando piratessupersport unitedbloemfontein celticsoweto derbymtn8soccer
Results
Sun 17 Mar 19
Chippa United 1
Highlands Park 1
Sat 16 Mar 19
Free State Stars 4
AmaZulu 1
Fri 15 Mar 19
SuperSport United 1
Kaizer Chiefs 1
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo