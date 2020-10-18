Mouth-watering Soweto derby clash confirmed for MTN8 semi-finals

Orlando Pirates will entertain arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-finals to set up the first Soweto derby of the 2020/21 season.

The Buccaneers beat Cape Town City on Saturday while Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 victory against a plucky Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic as SuperSport United were made to work hard for a 3-2 win against Premiership new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

The first-leg will take place at the end of October with the second-leg in the first week of November.

FULL FIXTURES:

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United v Bloemontein Celtic