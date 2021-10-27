PSL

MTN 8 final open to 2 000 spectators - but no tickets will be available for sale

Sport24 staff
Moses Mabhida stadium will host this year's MTN 8 final. (Photo by Samuel Shivambu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images)
The Premier Soccer League on Wednesday announced that 2 000 people will be allowed to watch the MTN 8 final live at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday, but it won’t be fans.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will meet in the winner-takes-all match.

With regulations relaxed, and a successful pilot project involving the national team Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia recently, where fans were allowed into the stadium, the PSL announced that the 2 000 people allowed at the stadium this weekend will consist of, among others, dignitaries and "accredited personnel".

To that end, no tickets will be available for sale.

Read the statement below:

In accordance with the approval granted by the department of Sport, Arts and Culture in terms of the directives issued by the minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on 15 October 2021, a total number of 2000 people will be allowed to attend the MTN8 final on Saturday, 30 October 2021.

The attendees will be made up of tickets issued to sponsors of the league as per contractual obligations, MTN8 finalist member clubs’ allocation, and accredited personnel (working staff, members of the media, players, technical team members and match officials). 

Due to the above-mentioned factors, there will be no tickets available for sale.

As provided in the directives, all attendees must be fully vaccinated and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing.

The PSL wishes to thank supporters, sponsors, the media, and all other stakeholders for being part of this test event.

The League calls upon all members of the public to continue supporting Government’s stance on the importance of vaccinations and the achievement of the required herd immunity. The sooner sufficient South Africans are vaccinated, the sooner supporters will be able to return in numbers.

