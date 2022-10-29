12m ago

Ndlondlo raring to go ahead of first Soweto Derby as silky Saleng also gets start

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo can't wait to make his Soweto Derby debut against Kaizer Chiefs at a packed FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Ndlondlo has been in great form at Bucs since arriving from Marumo Gallants FC in September and could be in-line to play in his first Soweto Derby if selected by coach Jose Riveiro..

Ndlondlo was indeed named in the starting line-up by Riviero as Pirates put out an attacking team ahead of the 176th clash against their bitter rivals. 

In an interview with the Pirates official website, Ndlondlo said it would be a dream come true to face Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

"It is something that I have dreamt of. There's a special feeling about the Derby, and I really can't wait to be involved. Really looking forward to it," Ndlondlo said.

The Buccaneers have not beaten Chiefs in their last three meetings and will be hoping to end that on Saturday.

But Ndlondlo said past results mean nothing and they would only focus on winning the upcoming clash with Chiefs.

"It's not something we have paid that much attention to. We are aware of it, but hopefully I can be one of the players who help in changing that stat," Ndlondlo said.

"It's important that we do well because we need to remind ourselves that we've been having a good run, and we need to continue with it. We may be building up to a cup final, but that's not what we're focusing on right now.

"We're only focusing on tomorrow's game for now, and we just want to win and continue performing well," he added.

Orlando Pirates starting XI v Kaizer Chiefs: Siyabonga Mpontshane - Innocent Maela (c), Nkosinathi Sibisi, Olisah Ndah, Thabiso Monyane - Deon Hotto, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Goodman Mosele, Zakhele Lepasa - Kermit Erasmus, Monnapule Saleng

