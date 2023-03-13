Nedbank Cup QF draw: Giant killers Dondol Stars land fairytale clash against Orlando Pirates

Giant killers Dondol Stars have drawn eight-time Nedbank Cup winners Orlando Pirates in what is the pick of the tournament's quarterfinals.

The Gauteng-based outfit got to the quarterfinals the hard way, seeing off SuperSport United 2-1 in the round of 32 and AmaZulu 5-4 on penalties in the last 16 last week after their game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Free-scoring Stellenbosch FC, who crushed TS Galaxy 6-3 away, host defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay FC to get to this stage and they'll be up against a team that is one of only four to take points off them in the league this season.

Chippa United will be facing DStv Premiership opposition for the first time this season when they host Sekhukhune United.

Chippa saw off Motsepe Foundation Championship side Polokwane City 3-1 on penalties after being tied 1-1 after extra-time before beating Mpheni Home Defenders 2-0.

Sekhukhune United, meanwhile, have been forced to travel in the tournament for the first time after home wins against Liver Brothers (6-0) and Cape Town Spurs (2-0) got them to the quarterfinals.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals:

Dondol Stars FC v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Sundowns

Royal AM v Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United v Sekhukhune United



