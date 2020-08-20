Neil Tovey: It looks healthy for Chiefs at this moment

Neil Tovey says Kaizer Chiefs are still in a strong position to win the 2019/20 Absa Premiership title.

Ernst Middendorp's side restarted their league campaign four points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns in second place but having played a game more.

They struggled for consistency since their return, drawing with Bidvest Wits, before beating Polokwane City and losing to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday.

Sundowns though are yet to win a game in the league since their return, drawing with Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park, and losing against Cape Town City last time out.

Chiefs have a six point lead going into Sunday's clash with Stellenbosch, albeit having played a game extra, as the Brazilians do battle with Maritzburg United on Friday.

Speaking to KickOff, the former Chiefs captain explained: "There are still a lot of points to play for. About 15 points. But games aren't easy, Chiefs have still got to play Sundowns, that's a key game for them.

"I think that result [for Chiefs] against Polokwane City, I think it could probably be a league-winning result to be honest. To be 2-0 down to win it 3-2... but it's not over to be honest. It's not over until you've got all the points in the bag and done the job."

Tovey did admit though that Sundowns are not out of the race, adding: "They've got six games left so it's 18 points. That's a lot of points.

"And they are still going to play each other so that's like a six-pointer. You lose three and the other team that wins gains three so that's like six points.

"So ja no, there's a lot of football to be played. But it looks healthy for Chiefs at this moment."

