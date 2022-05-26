PSL

New Chief on the block '10111' Zwane understands the pressure of his coaching hot seat

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Arthur Zwane (PA)
  • Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said he's ready to embrace the pressure of being the team's head coach.
  • Zwane takes over a team that's experienced a seven-year trophy drought that didn't look like ending this season.
  • Zwane's been given a three-year contract by the club.

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur '10111' Zwane said he understands the pressure that comes with the biggest coaching job in South African sport.

Zwane was a distinguished player for Chiefs and moved through the club's development structures before resurfacing as one of Gavin Hunt's assistants.

Having assisted Stuart Baxter and Hunt, Zwane said the Chiefs job comes with pressure and one has to accept it for what it is.

"As a coach, you're as good as your last game. I understand and know pressure," Zwane said.

"Since my playing days, I've been under pressure. I've been criticised and those are the things that made me the person I am.

"I'm looking forward to and waiting for criticism from people, regardless of the results. There are coaches who've done well in terms of results, but things didn't go their way.

"It's part of the game and we're looking forward to the season."

Zwane has experienced the highs and lows in his various capacities at Chiefs, but understood that the job is bigger than him.

"It's not about me. We're working at Kaizer Chiefs and there's a way of doing things at Kaizer Chiefs," Zwane said.

"There's a way of playing at Kaizer Chiefs where we need to make sure it works for everyone and is there for everyone to see.

"We'll try our best to ensure we get things back on track."

Having been at the coalface of Chiefs' age-group development, Zwane may be in the best position to watch over the easing in of junior players while the current junior group moves into middle management.

Zwane admitted it would be demanding and the journey to success may be longer than expected.

"This is the most demanding job, but we know it starts from the development," Zwane said.

"We know it's going to be a long journey, but we'll have to hit the ground running with no shortcuts because we've been doing that for a long time.

"What's key now is to lay a very strong foundation and when we start playing, we play sustainable football that can yield results in the future.

"We can get results now, but if there are a lot of loopholes and shortcuts, that's going to come back and haunt us.

"We'll take things one step at a time."

