New era, fresh faces! Chiefs, Pirates make big statements with more transfer signings

Orlando Pirates confirmed four new signings, while rivals Kaizer Chiefs unveiled five new faces joining the club.

The Buccaneers also announced that six players will leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Altogether, Pirates have made five signings, while Chiefs lured six new players to the club in the current transfer window.

It was an ordinary start to a new week until Soweto giants Orlando Pirates opted to make things interesting on a quiet day.

LIVE | Transfer Window: Latest updates from the PSL, EPL and Europe

On Monday afternoon, the Buccaneers confirmed four new signings ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, while six players are set to leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Miguel Timm and Azola Matrose were the fresh faces Pirates added to their already growing squad.

Last week, the club announced the signing of Nkosinathi Sibisi from Golden Arrows, while the DStv Premiership outfit released Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Pirates also revealed that assistant coach Fadlu Davids will depart the club when his contract runs out at the end of June.

Joining the leaving pack will be Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Wayne Sandilands and Thabang Monare.

"Sandilands' contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed; however, the club is currently in discussions with management regarding another role at the club," read a Pirates statement.

"The club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms."

Pirates will be hopeful the changes will bring about good fortune as they look to improve on what was a disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

The Buccaneers, however, remain without a full-time head coach since the departure of Josef Zinnbauer in December 2020.

Stealing the spotlight?

Meanwhile, in an attempt not to be outshined, the Buccaneers' Soweto neighbours and rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, made a big statement of their own in the evening.

Amakhosi unveiled five players that have been added to their roster ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo George Matlou arrived from Swallows FC, while Siyethemba Sithebe, who has been linked with the club for a year, signed from AmaZulu FC.

Chiefs also promoted Mduduzi Shabalala from the club's reserve team.

"Having secured the services of Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika for the next three years earlier this month, Chiefs management and the technical team have been hard at work to try and acquire the right players to fit into the system that will hopefully bring DStv Premiership success in the coming season," Chiefs said in a statement.

Amakhosi have been the busiest of the two clubs thus far after giving Arthur Zwane full reigns as head coach.

'10111', as he is affectionately known, inked a three-year deal and will be aiming to improve matters at the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs also announced 10 departures, including Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and the legendary Bernard Parker.



