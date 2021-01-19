Ngcobo scores stunner as Kaizer Chiefs' winning run continues over TTM

Academy product Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored a stunning opener as Kaizer Chiefs made it three wins in a row with a 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Chiefs made a bright start to the encounter which was rewarded in the 19th minute when Ngcobo produced a bit of magic to give the hosts the lead.

The 21-year-old attacker flicked the ball over a defender's head in a congested 18-yard area before firing the ball home on the volley.

Chiefs dominated the remainder of the first-half with the score remaining 1-0 heading into the break.

The home side continued the second-half how they started the match with substitute Lebogang Manyama doubling Chiefs' lead with his first touch in the 66th minute.

Manyama got on the end of a low cross just a minute after coming on as a substitute with head coach Gavin Hunt making an inspired substitution.

Happy Mashiane turned from provider to finisher with Manyama this time who provided the assist as Mashiane made it 3-0 in the 90th minute to secure the three points for Hunt's side.

With TTM already reduced to ten men Bernard Parker also received his marching orders by picking up his second yellow card with a late challenge.

That's how the game ended with Chiefs moving up to seventh spot in the league standings.