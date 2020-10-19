'No chance' of George Maluleka leaving Sundowns as agent refutes exit rumours

Sean Roberts, the agent of George Maluleka, revealed that there is "no chance" of the midfielder leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star was reported to be one of the players the club are looking to send out on loan in order to trim down the squad.

Roberts exclusively told Sport24 that it is only a "vicious rumour" and even the coaching staff has given "positive feedback" to his representatives.

The agent of Mamelodi Sundowns star George Maluleka has revealed that the midfielder is "happy" at the club and that there is "no chance" of him leaving Chloorkop despite the rumours.

Sport24 reported that the former Kaizer Chiefs player was set for a shocking exit from the Brazilians after just joining the club less than three months ago.

The Brazilians have brought in several big-name players throughout the course of the year and ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Jody February, Grant Margeman, Lesedi Kapinga, Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, Luvuyo Phewa, Peter Shalulile, Aubrey Modiba, Mothibi Mvala, Kermit Erasmus and Maluleka are all new faces at Chloorkop this season.

Most of these players were signed when Pitso Mosimane was still head coach of Masandawana before he opted to join Al Ahly in Egypt.

Now, under a new regime with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena as joint head coaches alongside senior coach Steve Komphela, the technical staff are looking to trim down the current squad.

It was reported that Maluleka was one of the players that Sundowns was looking to offload as he has yet to play any minutes for the club.

Maluleka did not feature in their first match of the 2020/21 season in an MTN8 quarter final defeat against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday,

Speaking exclusively to Sport24, Maluleka’s agent, Sean Roberts, cleared the air and laughed off the “vicious rumour”.

“It’s 100% rumours,” said Roberts.

“There is absolutely no chance George is leaving Sundowns.

“I’m not too sure how these rumours started. George has settled in nicely. The feedback we had from the coaches are very positive. George is a Sundowns player. He is very, very happy.

“Sundowns has been a pleasure to deal with, all coaching staff, all admin staff, all senior people at the team has always been a pleasure to deal with. All round we are very happy. It’s just a vicious rumour.”

The Brazilians kick-start the defence of their Premiership title on Saturday against rivals Amakhosi and Maluleka will be looking to get the nod for a place in the starting XI.

Kick-off is at 15:30.