Official! PSL boss announces soccer fans' return to stadiums after 2-year hiatus

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Irvin Khoza (Gallo Images)
  • Soccer fans will get to watch their beloved clubs live in action starting next weekend after the PSL chairperson made an official announcement.
  • It has been just over two years since local supporters last watched domestic action in stadiums across the country.
  • Fans will need to provide a vaccine certificate or a negative Covid-19 test for stadium access.

Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza has announced that fans will be allowed back into stadiums, starting with the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals on the 8 and 9 April.

"Venues will be allowed to host up to 50% capacity, with all Covid-19 protocols to be observed at all times," Khoza said during a press conference held in Johannesburg

"Fans will be required to produce a vaccine certificate or a negative Covid-19 test (not older than 72 hours) and proof of identification."

The PSL executive committee met on Monday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a lifting of various Covid-19 restrictions.

From 23 March, stadiums were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, allowing fans entry as long as they were vaccinated or presented a negative Covid-19 test.

Cricket and rugby fans had already enjoyed live domestic and international matches around the country.

Meanwhile, soccer supporters had to watch matches in the comfort of their homes, while the PSL and the South African Football Association (SAFA) waited for the official green light from government.


