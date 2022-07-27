Orlando Pirates confirm new captain for 2022/23 season

Orlando Pirates on Wednesday confirmed experienced defender Innocent Maela as their new captain for the 2022/23 season.

This follows the departure of long-serving skipper Happy Jele.

The Soweto giants also announced that goalkeeper Richard Ofori will serve as vice-captain.

A club statement read: "A captain is a leader of men, a player who embodies the core values of the club. He inspires those around him and leads in an exemplary manner - on and off the field.

"Maela not only personifies these values, but he lives them. Throughout his football journey which spans over a 10-year period, the 29-year-old has been consistent; and never allowing a situation (good or bad) change his approach."

Maela, 29, has come full circle since starting as a youngster in Pirates' Academy ranks in 2012.

"Inno", as he is affectionately known, spent five years away from Pirates playing for Witbank Spurs (2012-2014) and Thanda Royal Zulu (2014-2017).

In 2017, he captained the KZN outfit to promotion to the Premiership. The following season, Maela was recalled to Pirates where he has since been a stalwart.

Pirates finished sixth in the 2021/22 DStv Premiership, with only 10 wins from 30 games. They last won the Premiership in the 2011/12 season.







