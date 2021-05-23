Orlando Pirates crash out of CAF Confederation Cup

Orlando Pirates crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup following a heavy quarter-final second leg 4-0 (5-1 aggregate) defeat against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca at the Mohamed V Stadium on Sunday evening.

After drawing the first leg of their quarter-final tie 1-1 at the Orlando Stadium, the Buccaneers were on the wrong end of a 4-0 loss up north in Morocco.

Ben Malango opened the scoring six minutes before a 22nd minute Zakaria El Wardi goal.

Soufiane Rahimi got in on the action in 31 minutes as Malango netted his second, just five minutes later, for a comprehensive win.

Siphesihle Ndlovu had Pirates' first chance of the tie early on after being played in by Deon Hotto, but Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti was equal to the effort.

Malango was then afforded too much space in the box to head home the opening goal, while Wayne Sandilands was forced to make a point-blank save on 11 minutes as the hosts continued to attack.

Innocent Maela was inches wide with a powerful drive after some positive approach play from Bucs, as Zniti came out well to deny Hotto as he raced on goal.

El Wardi scored seemingly against the run of play after a good spell for the away side, who were soon out of sight, as Rahimi chipped Sandilands.

It only went from bad to worse for Pirates as Malango scored again to give the Botola Pro second-placed side a seemingly unassailable lead heading into the second half.

Raja was quickly out of the blocks after the break, with Sandilands making a good save to deny Rahimi.

Second-half substitute Gabadinho Mhango headed goalwards, but Zniti kept out his effort before Malango cleared a Mhango free-kick from his goal line.

Nkanyiso Zungu, who was also introduced in the second half, volleyed a late effort just wide in a match that ultimately got away from Bucs after a porous first half to end their Confederation Cup campaign.