Orlando Pirates end 6-year trophy drought with thrilling MTN8 final win over Bloem Celtic

Orlando Pirates claimed their first major title in six years as the Soweto giants edged Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in a thrilling MTN8 final at the famous Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Celtic grabbed an early shock lead through Siphelele Luthuli as he got the better of Richard Ofori from close range.

But the match soon took a twist as Thabang Monare received a yellow card for an unexpected collision with Tebogo Potsane and minutes later was replaced by returnee Thembikosi Lorch due to injury.

That brief stop allowed Celtic a much-needed breather and soon after nearly doubled their lead following a quick move by Khethokwakhe Masuku.

The midfielder found space outside the Pirates penalty box and involved Ndumiso Mabena with a one-two move but he was too late on the receiving end to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Pirates continued to increase the tempo on the attack and their applied pressure paid off following a Deon Hotto equalizer.

The Celtic defence failed to concentrate following a deep cross from a dead ball situation and allowed the former Bidvest Wits forward to latch onto a ball.

Hotto made no mistake as he sent goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane the wrong way as scoreline went level.

Siwelele were then back on the front foot as Ofori made a textbook save to kill Lantshene Phalane’s fizzing strike from a 40-yard free-kick.

Before the half-time whistle, Zakhele Lepasa came through sliding onto a through ball but his effort rolled past the far post.

The second half could not have started any worse for Celtic as Ronald Pfumbidzai received a red card after bringing Lorch down in the penalty area as he wrapped his arm around his neck.

A penalty that was correctly called for but questionable whether Pfumbidzai’s sending off was the right call.

Lorch made no mistake from the penalty spot as the Buccaneers took the lead with just under forty minutes remaining as Celtic played the remainder of the encounter with 10-men.

Pirates were sniffing to increase their lead as Lepasa had a chance to bring Pirates their third goal but could not organize himself as Mabokgwane collected the ball with ease in the penalty box.

An animated John Maduka urged as many of his men forward to seek an equaliser with the final whistle approaching.

However, the Buccaneers soaked in all the pressure from Siwelele in the final moments and held their nerve to clinch the MTN8 title, their first piece of silverware since the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

Teams:

Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Mabokgwane, Mahashe, Ngobeni, Baloyi, Pfumbidzai, Phalane, Masuku, Luthuli, Letsaolo, Mabena, Potsane.

Subs: Chaine, Mashikinya, Chabalala, Fikizolo, De Jongh, Mangweni, Sera, Tchilimbou, Lingwati.

Orlando Pirates XI: Ofori, Hlatshwayo, Nyauza, Jooste, Maela, Motshwari, Monare, Makaringe, Hotto, Pule, Lepasa.

Subs: Sandilands, Dzvukamanja, Mntambo, Mako, Zungu, Mabasa, Ndlovu, Mhango, Lorch.