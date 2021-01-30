PSL

30 Jan

Orlando Pirates inflict more misery on Kaizer Chiefs in drama-filled Soweto derby

Baden Gillion
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during a DStv Premiership match.
Sydney Mahlangu

Thembinkosi Lorch and Siphesihle Ndlovu were the goalscorers as Orlando Pirates grabbed a vital 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a drama-filled Soweto derby dominated by controversial penalty decisions at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Lebogang Manyama should have given Kaizer Chiefs the lead in the 18th minute when he had the goal at his mercy and the Pirates defence sprawling but somehow pulled his effort wide from five yards out.

Chiefs, who were in the ascendancy, nearly took the lead again in the 23rd minute as Samir Nurkovic brought down a through ball over the top with a classy touch before instinctively shooting at goal, but his attempt went just wide.

Chiefs were nearly caught out in the 34th minute after a slight mix up between Daniel Akpeyi and Siyabonga Ngezana with the defender choosing to clear the ball to safety with Deon Hotto lurking dangerously.

Pirates took the lead, somewhat against the run of play, in the 37th minute as Thembinkosi Lorch beat an onrushing Akpeyi before passing the ball into an empty net.

Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt looked to change his side's fortunes as he made a change at the break with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo being replaced by Happy Mashiane.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute as substitute Mashiane was brought down in the penalty area.

Nurkovic stepped up but his powerful shot was impressively parried by Richard Ofori with the rebound falling to Ngezana who somehow managed to miss the target from two yards.

Chiefs kept pushing for an equaliser with Mashiane proving dangerous again as the ball fell to him from a corner but the attacker put his attempt just wide again.

Pirates' shouts for a penalty in the 70th minute were denied as Jabu Pule was seemingly pulled back in the penalty box by Blom. The referee's decision incensed Pirates with players angrily surrounding the official.

Lorch, Thabang Monare and Ben Mothswari were all booked for their protests.

Substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu doubled the lead for Pirates in the 79th minute after some impressive build-up play by Paseka Mako who beat a few players before squaring the ball for an easy tap in.

Defender Daniel Cardoso pulled a goal back for the away side in the 84th minute with a powerful header at the back post as Chiefs went in search of an equaliser in the closing stages.

Chiefs came up just short of finding that equaliser as the scores remained the same with Nurkovic's penalty miss proving costly.

Fixtures
Sun 31 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Mamelodi Sundowns
Chippa United
Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Sun 31 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Baroka
Cape Town City
Peter Mokaba Stadium
Sun 31 Jan 21 15:30 PM (SAST)
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns
Sisa Dukashe Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 30 Jan 21
Black Leopards 0
TS Galaxy 3
Sat 30 Jan 21
Golden Arrows 2
Maritzburg United 1
Sat 30 Jan 21
Bloemfontein Celtic 1
Tshakhuma FC 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
14
8
30
2. SuperSport United
14
8
28
3. Swallows
14
7
28
4. Orlando Pirates
15
6
25
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
