Orlando Pirates inflict more misery on Kaizer Chiefs in drama-filled Soweto derby

Thembinkosi Lorch and Siphesihle Ndlovu were the goalscorers as Orlando Pirates grabbed a vital 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a drama-filled Soweto derby dominated by controversial penalty decisions at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Lebogang Manyama should have given Kaizer Chiefs the lead in the 18th minute when he had the goal at his mercy and the Pirates defence sprawling but somehow pulled his effort wide from five yards out.

Chiefs, who were in the ascendancy, nearly took the lead again in the 23rd minute as Samir Nurkovic brought down a through ball over the top with a classy touch before instinctively shooting at goal, but his attempt went just wide.

Chiefs were nearly caught out in the 34th minute after a slight mix up between Daniel Akpeyi and Siyabonga Ngezana with the defender choosing to clear the ball to safety with Deon Hotto lurking dangerously.

Pirates took the lead, somewhat against the run of play, in the 37th minute as Thembinkosi Lorch beat an onrushing Akpeyi before passing the ball into an empty net.

Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt looked to change his side's fortunes as he made a change at the break with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo being replaced by Happy Mashiane.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute as substitute Mashiane was brought down in the penalty area.

Nurkovic stepped up but his powerful shot was impressively parried by Richard Ofori with the rebound falling to Ngezana who somehow managed to miss the target from two yards.

Chiefs kept pushing for an equaliser with Mashiane proving dangerous again as the ball fell to him from a corner but the attacker put his attempt just wide again.

Pirates' shouts for a penalty in the 70th minute were denied as Jabu Pule was seemingly pulled back in the penalty box by Blom. The referee's decision incensed Pirates with players angrily surrounding the official.

Lorch, Thabang Monare and Ben Mothswari were all booked for their protests.

Substitute Siphesihle Ndlovu doubled the lead for Pirates in the 79th minute after some impressive build-up play by Paseka Mako who beat a few players before squaring the ball for an easy tap in.

Defender Daniel Cardoso pulled a goal back for the away side in the 84th minute with a powerful header at the back post as Chiefs went in search of an equaliser in the closing stages.

Chiefs came up just short of finding that equaliser as the scores remained the same with Nurkovic's penalty miss proving costly.