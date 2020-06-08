Recovered: Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari given the Covid-19 all clear

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from the Covid-19 virus, the Soweto giants confirmed on Monday.
The 29-year-old became the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) player to contract the coronavirus, having reportedly been infected while shopping.
In a 30-second video on the club's official Twitter account, Motshwari urged the South African public to continue to sanitise their hands and practice safe social distancing.
