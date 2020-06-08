Absa Premiership

47m ago

add bookmark

Recovered: Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari given the Covid-19 all clear

Ben Motshwari (Gallo Images)
Ben Motshwari (Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has fully recovered from the Covid-19 virus, the Soweto giants confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old became the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) player to contract the coronavirus, having reportedly been infected while shopping.

In a 30-second video on the club's official Twitter account, Motshwari urged the South African public to continue to sanitise their hands and practice safe social distancing.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Related Links
Kudakwashe Mahachi settled at SuperSport United
SAFPU and Lifeline combine to support players, ex-Chiefs goalkeeper first to receive help
Agent says Shonga could leave Pirates to find game time
Read more on:
orlando piratesabsa premiershippslben motshwarilockdownsoccercoronavirus
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
53% - 436 votes
Cricket
11% - 93 votes
Football
14% - 114 votes
Athletics
1% - 12 votes
Boxing
1% - 5 votes
Cycling
1% - 12 votes
Golf
7% - 54 votes
Motorsport
6% - 48 votes
Tennis
2% - 20 votes
Water sports
1% - 6 votes
American sports
1% - 9 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
2% - 14 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo