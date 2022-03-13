Orlando Pirates midfielder charged by police

PSL

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Nkanyiso Zungu of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Gavin Barker

Orlando Pirates midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu was charged by police on Sunday evening, the Soweto club confirmed.

Pirates said in a statement that the 26-year-old was suspended pending an investigation but did not elaborate on his transgression.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has been charged at the Moffatview Police Station this evening," a Pirates statement read.

"The club suspends Mr Zungu pending an investigation. As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete."

Zungu has hardly featured for Pirates this season, having made just one appearance in the DStv Premiership.

Pirates, meanwhile, defeated Royal Leopards 3-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup clash at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

They subsequently secured top spot in Group B with nine points from four games.

