Absa Premiership

1h ago

add bookmark

Orlando Pirates star arrested for domestic violence - report

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Durban, South Africa.
Anesh Debiky

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following a case of domestic violence brought against him by his girlfriend.

Lorch, who completed the delayed 2019/20 Absa Premiership season in a bio-bubble with Pirates on Saturday, appeared in court but was released on R2000 bail, according to EWN.

Last month Lorch and team-mate Justin Shonga were dropped from the Pirates squad following a breach of team protocols as the domestic football returned to South Africa after it was delayed in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorch was named South African Footballer of the Year in 2019. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Messi returns to Barcelona training ground
German FA defend decision to fly to Basel as fans' rage
Frank Lampard expects added pressure after Chelsea spending spree
Read more on:
orlando piratestheminkosi lorchcoronaviriussoccer
Results
Sat 05 Sep 20
Cape Town City FC 1
SuperSport United 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Orlando Pirates 1
Stellenbosch 0
Sat 05 Sep 20
Wits 3
Polokwane City 1
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
17
59
2. Kaizer Chiefs
30
17
57
3. Orlando Pirates
30
14
52
4. Wits
30
14
52
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo