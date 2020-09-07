Orlando Pirates star arrested for domestic violence - report

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning following a case of domestic violence brought against him by his girlfriend.

Lorch, who completed the delayed 2019/20 Absa Premiership season in a bio-bubble with Pirates on Saturday, appeared in court but was released on R2000 bail, according to EWN.

Last month Lorch and team-mate Justin Shonga were dropped from the Pirates squad following a breach of team protocols as the domestic football returned to South Africa after it was delayed in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lorch was named South African Footballer of the Year in 2019.

