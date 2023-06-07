31m ago

Share

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

accreditation
Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thembinkosi Lorch (Gallo Images)
Thembinkosi Lorch (Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, following a judgment delivered at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Mathithibala at Midrand Police Station in September 2020.

Following his arrest on 7 September 2020, Lorch was granted immediate bail in the amount of R2 000.

According to the details presented in the charge sheet, Mathithibala had visited Lorch at his Midrand residence, only to be left alone as he ventured out with friends.

READ | Local NPO Sonke Gender Justice: 'We want Thembinkosi Lorch suspended'

Upon Lorch's return, an altercation erupted between the two, escalating to the point where the football star turned violent.

During the trial, National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane expressed doubts about Lorch's credibility as a witness.

"The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor," Mjonondwane revealed.

"The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses," Mjonondwane added. 

Lorch is expected to appear in court for sentencing on 23 July 2023.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
orlando piratespslthembinkosi lorchsoccer
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Results
Sat 20 May 23
Swallows
Swallows 2
Marumo Gallants FC
Marumo Gallants FC 0
Sat 20 May 23
Stellenbosch
Stellenbosch 2
TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy 1
Sat 20 May 23
Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United 1
SuperSport United
SuperSport United 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
30
21
70
Team Logo
2. Orlando Pirates
30
16
54
Team Logo
3. SuperSport United
30
14
51
Team Logo
4. Cape Town City FC
30
12
45
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo