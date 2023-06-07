Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, following a judgment delivered at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Mathithibala at Midrand Police Station in September 2020.

Following his arrest on 7 September 2020, Lorch was granted immediate bail in the amount of R2 000.

According to the details presented in the charge sheet, Mathithibala had visited Lorch at his Midrand residence, only to be left alone as he ventured out with friends.

Upon Lorch's return, an altercation erupted between the two, escalating to the point where the football star turned violent.

Soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court. pic.twitter.com/3wmEAVyq8v — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) June 6, 2023

During the trial, National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane expressed doubts about Lorch's credibility as a witness.

"The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor," Mjonondwane revealed.

"The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses," Mjonondwane added.

Lorch is expected to appear in court for sentencing on 23 July 2023.