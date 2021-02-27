Patrice Motsepe's eldest son ready to deputise at Sundowns if he becomes CAF president

Patrice Motsepe has revealed that plans are in place for his eldest son, Tlhopie, to take over the reins at Mamelodi Sundowns if his CAF presidency bid proves successful.

The 59-year-old Motsepe is vying for the prestigious position with Ivory Coast's Jacques Anouma and Mauritania Football Federation president Ahmed Yahya.

Speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, where he unveiled his 10-point manifesto for the CAF presidency, Motsepe said: "Let me talk quickly about the question about 'Sundowns losing me'.

"Sundowns will never lose me.

"My heart and soul will always be with Mamelodi Sundowns. But why my wife is here‚ and why my children are here is because of the deep‚ deep emotional commitment we have to Mamelodi Sundowns.

"And I'm talking here not just of the love but also the financial commitment.

" ... If I'm honoured and privileged and elected I will have to step aside [at Sundowns]. Because you can't have a president who has to introduce all of these fundamental changes... and then I sit there and Sundowns are playing the Champions League final‚ and the referee makes funny decisions. And they say‚ 'You see'.

"So I've got to step away. And so‚ in our culture my son (Tlhopie Motsepe) is going to be - you know‚ you don't want to pre-empt the thing - but he's going to be the new chairman. And his mother will be there‚ and his brothers will be there.

"So the jersey of president will be retired until there's a new president at CAF‚ in which case I will come back."