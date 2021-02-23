PICTURES | Fans gobsmacked at horrific state of SA stadiums: 'Very disappointed at this government'

Pictures of the current state of certain stadiums in South Africa have left fans questioning the government's lack of involvement in upholding the famous arenas.

The images of no less than five soccer stadiums across the country went viral on social media that have left thousands of people gobsmacked at how these grounds are presently looking.

The Charles Mopeli Stadium (Free State), HM Pitje Stadium (Tshwane), Odi Stadium (Mabopane), Lesley Manyathela Stadium and Witbank Stadium are the grounds in question.

It has been a difficult period for the country as next month the nation will commemorate one year since the nation went into lockdown to curb the coronavirus.

Many people have lost their jobs but after these images floated all over social media, questions have been asked whether the government has done enough to create jobs to decrease the 32.5% unemployment rate in the country.

“ANC is not interested in job creation. That would distract them from their primary task of looting,” said one Twitter user @LefaMorobe.

“Corona presented a perfect opportunity for government to safely deploy many young people to clean and maintain these jewels to create employment and keep boredom and restlessness at bay while in lockdown.”

According to the IOL website, Mamelodi Sundowns’ billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe previously offered to assist in rebuilding HM Pitje Stadium but was denied on numerous occasions.

"We've made too many offers and I've lost count. We offered to rebuild the stadium but were denied by some red tape. We even asked to be on a 100-year lease after fixing the stadium, but were denied that too,” said Sundowns' legal and communications manager Yogesh Singh.

"As a result, we will continue using Loftus Versfeld and Lucas Moripe in Atteridgeville for our home games because there's no way forward."

Meanwhile, former SuperSport United defender, Jappie Motale, who now works for the Tshwane municipality's Sports and Recreation department, revealed that the refurbishment of the grounds has been delayed since 2006.

"As you can see, due to Covid we couldn't do anything. Everything is slow due to the pandemic. Obviously the procurements will be slow, everyone is trying to get themselves back to work," he told KickOff in December last year.

"We have not been with the project for a long time so I don't want to lie, I don't know. People are not fully back at work so you can't know what is the problem because all over the world the working environment is no longer the same.



"We go in patches, three days in, three days out of the office. So it's quite difficult to engage for other things."