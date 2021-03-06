Pirates climb up to 2nd on PSL table with commanding win at Chippa

Orlando Pirates moved up to second place in the PSL standings after a 3-0 victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Saturday.

Dean Hotto, Ben Motshwari and an own goal by Chippa defender Riaan Hanamub gave the Buccaneers a rather comfortable win in the Eastern Cape.

The Soweto giants made their intentions clear early in the contest as Hotto had an effort on goal in the fifth minute but it was a tame shot from the forward.

Fortune Makaringe then should have done better with a header after he was found in space in the penalty area by a fabulous Vincent Pule cross.

The Chilli Boys also had some decent chances to open the scoring with Sizwe Mdlinzo having an effort saved by Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The visitors took the lead in the 39th minute and it was due to a horrendous mistake by Chippa shot-stopper Ayanda Mtshali.

The keeper came rushing out of his box to clear a long-ball but missed completely and provided Hotto with an easy finish into an empty net.

The Buccaneers doubled their advantage just three minutes later as defender Hanamub was somewhat unlucky to turn a Makaringe cross into his own net.

The hosts could, and maybe should, have pulled a goal back on the stroke of the halftime interval but Isaac Nhlapo saw his effort go over the cross-bar from close-range.

Pirates almost made it 3-0 just after the restart but Mtshali did well to deny Makaringe while Chippa had a good opportunity at the other end but Mdlinzo saw his glancing header kept out by Ofori.

The Soweto giants looked composed throughout the second period and Ben Motshwari rounded off the scoring in the final minute of normal time after receiving a pass from Paseka Mako.

The win leaves Pirates one point behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns although the Brazilians have now played four matches less than the Soweto club.