1h ago

Pirates coach offers Mako update: 'He was unconscious at first, but he was breathing'

Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien
Paseka Mako leaves the pitch by ambulance after being injured during the DStv Premiership match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 12 April 2022. (Gallo Images)
  • Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako suffered a head injury after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.
  • The Pirates medical team reacted quickly, and were able to confirm that the player was conscious and breathing.
  • Pirates and Baroka eventually continued the fixture, with both teams sharing the spoils in a goalless draw.

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids offered a brief update on defender Paseka Mako's condition following his collision with goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Pirates' DStv Premiership encounter against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was already in stoppage time when Ofori attempted to clear the ball, only to collide with team-mate Mako who was approaching in the same direction.

It has since been confirmed by Pirates that Mako suffered a head injury.

"He was stable, that's the good thing. He was unconscious at first but then he was breathing, he was conscious but not fully conscious," Davids said.

"He was breathing... he was stable on his way to the hospital. We have no further update yet."

Davids bemoaned the fact that it took the paramedics vehicle longer than expected to arrive on the field. The Pirates and Baroka players had formed a circle around Mako while he was receiving attention from the Buccaneers medical team.

"That is solidarity from the players. Really credit to both teams and [they] stood in unison," a dejected Davids said.

"There is no Pirates, there's no Baroka in that moment. It's all football players uniting and coming together."

The goalless scoreline sees the Buccaneers (39 points) move into fourth place, while relegation threatened Baroka remain anchored in 16th position on 18 points.

Pirates return to action on Sunday against Tanzania giants Simba in the quarter-final first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.


