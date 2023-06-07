Pirates confirm Lorch was fined by club after he 'pleaded guilty' in internal investigation

- Orlando Pirates said they issued Thembinkosi Lorch with a monetary fine after the player pleaded guilty during an internal investigation to serious misconduct.
- Lorch was found guilty by the Randburg Magistrates' Court of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2020 and is awaiting sentencing.
- Pirates also said they ordered the Bafana Bafana star to undergo anger management therapy.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) club Orlando Pirates say they sent star player Thembinkosi Lorch for anger management and issued him with a monetary fine after the player admitted guilt in assaulting his ex-girlfriend during an internal disciplinary inquiry.
Lorch was found guilty of assault with intention to do grievous body harm by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after assaulting his then-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala.
The case originated when Mathithibala filed a complaint at Midrand Police Station in September 2020.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Lorch became violent towards and strangled Mathithibala following an argument during which the Bafana Bafana forward beat her.
Lorch’s club released a statement on Wednesday saying they conducted an internal investigation into the matter during which the player pleaded guilty.
Pirates then sanctioned him with a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy.
"As a Club we reiterate our stance against violence perpetrated against women and children and as a result when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation," Pirates’ statement said.
"Following our internal investigations, the Club charged Mr Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge and the Club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy.
"Mr Lorch also informed the Club that he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him and they intended to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions (“DPP”) to make representations regarding the charges against him so that he could go through a diversion programme.
"He further advised that he was attending therapy with Dr Nomsa Nkuna-Boikanyo as part of his rehabilitation. The Club approved that he completes therapy with Dr Nkuna-Boikanyo instead of running a parallel process organised by the Club."
Pirates also said they requested Lorch to provide them with details of his conviction and sentencing. Lorch is expected to appear in court for sentencing on 23 July 2023.
Full club statement:
Orlando Pirates Football Club notes the decision handed down by the Randburg Magistrate Court regarding Mr Thembinkosi Lorch on Tuesday.
As a Club we reiterate our stance against violence perpetrated against women and children and as a result when this matter came to light in 2020, the club carried out its own investigation:
1. Following our internal investigations, the Club charged Mr Lorch with serious misconduct. He pleaded guilty to the charge and the Club imposed a sanction of a monetary fine and ordered him to undergo anger management therapy.
2. Mr Lorch also informed the Club that he had instructed attorneys to assist him with the criminal charges against him and they intended to approach the Director of Public Prosecutions (“DPP”) to make representations regarding the charges against him so that he could go through a diversion programme. He further advised that he was attending therapy with Dr. Nomsa Nkuna-Boikanyo as part of his rehabilitation. The Club approved that he completes therapy with Dr Nkuna-Boikanyo instead of running a parallel process organised by the Club.
3. Mr Lorch informed us that he attended the anger management therapy and completed the prescribed number of sessions. Since then, Mr Lorch has not been involved any similar incident or an incident involving violence. We are confident that the anger management therapy were an appropriate corrective measure.
4. However, Mr Lorch’s representations to the DPP were not successful and the criminal proceedings continued. Today, 6 June 2023, Mr Lorch was found guilty of assault (gender-based violence) and will be sentenced in due course. We currently do not have the full details of the conviction and the sentencing date and have requested Mr Lorch to provide these details.
Orlando Pirates Football Club will not make any further comment until this process is complete.