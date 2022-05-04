PSL

59m ago

add bookmark

Pirates fined R100 000 by PSL for Tim Sukazi mistreatment

accreditation
TEAMtalk media
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tim Sukazi, owner of TS Galaxy. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Tim Sukazi, owner of TS Galaxy. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates must pay a fine of R100 000 and write an apology to the league for denying TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi access to the Orlando Stadium for a DStv Premiership clash in December.

Pirates were found guilty of the offence last month and late on Tuesday PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed their punishment.

"Orlando Pirates was fined a monitory amount of R100 000, which amount is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, Orland Pirates is not found guilty of the same offence," Majavu said via the PSL media department.

"They were also ordered to pay the costs of the DC hearings, which cost for approximately four sittings would be computed by the league and sent to Orlando Pirates for payment.

"Thirdly, they were further directed to send a written apology to the league. In that apology they need to recognise that they had brought the league, the game, SAFA, CAF, FIFA and the sponsors into disrepute in the manner in which their officials manhandled Sukazi."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ts galaxyorlando piratespsltim sukazisoccer
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy
Makhulong Stadium
Sat 16 Apr 22 13:00 PM (SAST)
AmaZulu
Maritzburg Utd
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Royal AM
DHL Stadium
View More
Results
Wed 04 May 22
Baroka FC 1
Golden Arrows 0
Wed 04 May 22
Chippa United 0
Cape Town City FC 0
Tue 03 May 22
Kaizer Chiefs 1
Marumo Gallants FC 0
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
27
18
61
2. Royal AM
27
12
45
3. Cape Town City FC
27
11
45
4. Kaizer Chiefs
27
12
42
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo