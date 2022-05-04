Pirates fined R100 000 by PSL for Tim Sukazi mistreatment

Orlando Pirates must pay a fine of R100 000 and write an apology to the league for denying TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi access to the Orlando Stadium for a DStv Premiership clash in December.

Pirates were found guilty of the offence last month and late on Tuesday PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed their punishment.

"Orlando Pirates was fined a monitory amount of R100 000, which amount is suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension, Orland Pirates is not found guilty of the same offence," Majavu said via the PSL media department.

"They were also ordered to pay the costs of the DC hearings, which cost for approximately four sittings would be computed by the league and sent to Orlando Pirates for payment.

"Thirdly, they were further directed to send a written apology to the league. In that apology they need to recognise that they had brought the league, the game, SAFA, CAF, FIFA and the sponsors into disrepute in the manner in which their officials manhandled Sukazi."



