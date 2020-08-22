Pirates legend backs Sundowns to catch Chiefs

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana reckons Mamelodi Sundowns are still in with a good chance of beating Kaizer Chiefs to the Absa Premiership title.

League leaders Chiefs have been inconsistent following the resumption of the season, as they have won one, drawn one, and lost one of their three games. Sundowns are also struggling for form and haven't won a league game post-lockdown, losing one and drawing three.

Masandawana trail Chiefs by five points with five games left to play, but Sikhosana believes they are still in the running to overtake Amakhosi.

"We've got an excellent season ahead of us in terms of the games that are left for the title teams that are in front," said Sikhosana in a video he posted on Facebook.

"Kaizer Chiefs are leading the log. Mamelodi Sundowns are right on their trail. And we've seen how much both teams have lost the points.

"And I still believe Mamelodi Sundowns have an outside chance of winning the league but of course, they are not in their good form."

He added: "They are also struggling after the reintroduction of our football but I still believe and see Sundowns taking over the first spot from Kaizer Chiefs, especially with the games that are still going to be played by Kaizer Chiefs.

"Sundowns still have to play Kaizer Chiefs - and Kaizer Chiefs themselves still have to play Bidvest Wits. So, I think and believe Sundowns are going to win the league."

