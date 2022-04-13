PSL

36m ago

add bookmark

Pirates: Mako scan reveals 'no skull fracture' but player 'will remain in high care'

accreditation
Tashreeq Vardien
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paseka Mako (Gallo Images)
Paseka Mako (Gallo Images)
    • Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako suffered a head injury after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.
    • The Pirates medical team reacted quickly, and were able to confirm that the player was conscious and breathing.
    • Pirates and Baroka eventually continued the fixture, with both teams sharing the spoils in a goalless draw.

    Orlando Pirates have released a statement confirming the good news that defender Paseka Mako suffered no "skull fracture" or "any brain haemorrhage" following his collision with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.

    Pirates' DStv Premiership encounter against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was already in stoppage time when Ofori attempted to clear the ball, only to collide with team-mate Mako who was approaching in the same direction.

    ALSO READ | Pirates coach discontent with ambulance during Mako incident: 'Not good enough for PSL'

    He immediately dropped to the floor following the collision and referee Masixole Bambiso, who was close by, immediately blew his whistle, waving his arm for the medics to get onto the field.

    Ofori then checked on his team-mate before yelling for medical attention as well.

    Mako was rushed to the nearest hospital and Pirates confirmed that he was set for further assessment later on Wednesday morning.

    Orlando Pirates statement:

    Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the 28 year old is in a stable condition.

    The doctor has revealed that CT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or any brain haemorrhage however, the player has sustained fracture to the face and nose.

    He will remain in High Care and will be assessed by the neurosurgeon again this morning.

    The goalless scoreline sees the Buccaneers (39 points) move into fourth place, while relegation threatened Baroka remain anchored in 16th position on 18 points.

    Pirates return to action on Sunday against Tanzanian giants Simba in the quarter-final first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    orlando piratesdstv premiershippslrichard oforipaseka makosoccer
    Fixtures
    Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
    Sekhukhune United
    TS Galaxy
    Makhulong Stadium, Tembisa
    Sat 16 Apr 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
    AmaZulu
    Maritzburg United
    Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
    Sat 16 Apr 22 17:00 PM (SAST)
    Cape Town City FC
    Royal AM
    Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
    View More
    Results
    Tue 12 Apr 22
    Maritzburg United 1
    Swallows 1
    Tue 12 Apr 22
    Baroka FC 0
    Orlando Pirates 0
    Tue 12 Apr 22
    Mamelodi Sundowns 6
    Golden Arrows 0
    View More
    Logs
    Team
    P
    W
    PTS
    1. Mamelodi Sundowns
    25
    17
    57
    2. Royal AM
    24
    12
    43
    3. Kaizer Chiefs
    22
    11
    39
    4. Orlando Pirates
    25
    9
    39
    (P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
    View More
    © 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact us
    Iab Logo