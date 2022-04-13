Pirates: Mako scan reveals 'no skull fracture' but player 'will remain in high care'

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako suffered a head injury after colliding with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.

The Pirates medical team reacted quickly, and were able to confirm that the player was conscious and breathing.

Pirates and Baroka eventually continued the fixture, with both teams sharing the spoils in a goalless draw.

Orlando Pirates have released a statement confirming the good news that defender Paseka Mako suffered no "skull fracture" or "any brain haemorrhage" following his collision with goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Tuesday.

Pirates' DStv Premiership encounter against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was already in stoppage time when Ofori attempted to clear the ball, only to collide with team-mate Mako who was approaching in the same direction.

He immediately dropped to the floor following the collision and referee Masixole Bambiso, who was close by, immediately blew his whistle, waving his arm for the medics to get onto the field.

Ofori then checked on his team-mate before yelling for medical attention as well.

Mako was rushed to the nearest hospital and Pirates confirmed that he was set for further assessment later on Wednesday morning.

Orlando Pirates statement: Following the emergency injury involving defender Paseka Mako in the DStv Premiership clash against Baroka FC last night, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the 28 year old is in a stable condition. The doctor has revealed that CT scan results have shown no signs of skull fracture or any brain haemorrhage however, the player has sustained fracture to the face and nose. He will remain in High Care and will be assessed by the neurosurgeon again this morning.

The goalless scoreline sees the Buccaneers (39 points) move into fourth place, while relegation threatened Baroka remain anchored in 16th position on 18 points.

Pirates return to action on Sunday against Tanzanian giants Simba in the quarter-final first-leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.