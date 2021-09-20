PSL

2h ago

add bookmark

Pirates suspend key midfielder Motshwari after police charge

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ben Motshwari (Gallo Images)
Ben Motshwari (Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have suspended Ben Motshwari after their key midfielder was charged by police, the club said.

The Buccaneers released a statement on Monday morning confirming that Motshwari would remain suspended from football activities pending an investigation.

Bucs did not reveal any further detail of the player's police charge or investigation save to say that "the matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment" at the time.

Orlando Pirates statement:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Mothswari after being charged by police this morning. Mr Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation.

The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
orlando piratesdstv premiershippslben motshwarisoccer
Fixtures
Wed 15 Sep 21 18:00 PM (SAST)
Cape Town City FC
Marumo Gallants FC
Athlone Stadium, Cape Town
Wed 22 Sep 21 15:00 PM (SAST)
Golden Arrows
AmaZulu
Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont
Wed 22 Sep 21 17:00 PM (SAST)
Maritzburg United
Marumo Gallants FC
Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg
View More
Results
Sun 19 Sep 21
Mamelodi Sundowns 3
TS Galaxy 0
Sun 19 Sep 21
Swallows 0
SuperSport Utd 3
Sat 18 Sep 21
Kaizer Chiefs 1
Royal AM 4
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Mamelodi Sundowns
4
3
10
2. SuperSport Utd
4
2
8
3. Stellenbosch
4
2
8
4. Orlando Pirates
4
2
8
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo