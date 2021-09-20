Pirates suspend key midfielder Motshwari after police charge

Orlando Pirates have suspended Ben Motshwari after their key midfielder was charged by police, the club said.

Orlando Pirates statement:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Mothswari after being charged by police this morning. Mr Motshwari will remain suspended, pending an investigation.

The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.