Pitso Mosimane a free agent after he terminates contract with Saudi club Al-Ahli

South Africa's most decorated coaching export, Pitso Mosimane, is a free agent and coach at large after he terminated his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

A source close to the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach confirmed to News24 his decision to resign from his position at the club, which he guided back to the Saudi Pro League in which the illustrious Cristiano Ronaldo now plays his football with Al-Nassr.

Mosimane, winner of 19 trophies, including three CAF Champions League titles (two with Egyptian giants Al-Ahly and one with Sundowns), confirmed earlier this month that he and several members of his technical staff had not been paid their salaries since January.

Early speculation on a return to South Africa for Mosimane has centred around rumblings from within Soweto, specifically Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly shown an interest in Tunisian-born coach Nasreddine Nabi, whose contract with Tanzanian club Young Africans is due to come to an end.

Mosimane's availability could also pique the interest of the Soweto giants, who have gone trophyless for eight years and fell short in challenging for a place in next season's Champions League in a disappointing season, by their standards, under Arthur Zwane.

READ: Pitso flirts with Morocco move and diffuses Kaizer Chiefs rumour

Mosimane, a highly respected tactician, has hinted at a desire to coach in Morocco.



