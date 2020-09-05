Pitso Mosimane admits 'people didn't believe in me' as Sundowns complete La Decima

Mamelodi Sundowns completed the three-peat after claiming a record 10th Absa Premiership title on Saturday.

Masandawana beat Black Leopards 3-0, while Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC.

Coach Pitso Mosimane afterwards said some people did not believe in the team and his abilities.

An "emotional" Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane revealed that many people doubted him as the club secured a record 10th title in the Absa Premiership era and 13th league success overall.

On a day where the title could easily have been presented to Kaizer Chiefs, it was Sundowns who claimed the spoils at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.



In an intense, yet, remarkable ending to the 2019/20 season, the Brazilians were crowned champions of South Africa's top flight for the third year running, with Mosimane becoming the most successful coach by collecting his fifth league title.

"We never had the chance. We only had one and a half hours when Chiefs loss to Wits. That was the only sniff we had," Mosimane told SuperSport TV during his post-match interview.

"If you play for Sundowns you have to have character and you have to play every week. That is why some of the players struggle to keep up with Mamelodi Sundowns because it's a lot of work and I am too demanding.

"I push the players and some crumble, some run away, and some cannot take me because I am too much on them... we are here to win Cups."

Man-of-the-match Lebohang Maboe netted a hat-trick against Black Leopards as Sundowns claimed a 3-0 victory, sending the Limpopo side to compete in next week's PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.

In Johannesburg, Amakhosi suffered a 1-1 draw as Baroka FC secured Premiership safety as the Soweto giants relinquished their top of the table spot for the first time in 379 days.

Mosimane further detailed the struggles he faced "from outside and internally at the club" as people began to doubt his abilities even after inking a fresh four-year deal in May.

"To be honest, I am not very excited when we won it against Free State Stars, I'm a little bit emotional on this one..." the former Bafana Bafana coach continued.

"When the task was going on a lot of people didn't believe in the team, a lot of people didn't believe in me. Only the Yellow Nation (Sundowns fans)... those who come here every time... those supporters.

"I must thank my family. They were behind me during these difficult times and we had a lot of pressure from outside and internally in the club. People doubting me but God is there for me. These boys made it possible," Mosimane concluded.