Mosimane ahead of Sundowns' clash: 'I am not trying to outsmart Manqoba, Rulani or Steve'

Mamelodi Sundowns will entertain Al Ahly at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians won the first round CAF Champions League Group A encounter in Egypt.

Mosimane refused to be roped into a 'Pitso v The Three Musketeers' debate as he takes on his former assistants.

Pitso Mosimane will again be in the opposing dugout on Saturday, with his former assistants - Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela - looking to defeat his Egyptian charges.

Before linking with Mokwena and Mngqithi at Sundowns during a near eight-year reign, Mosimane was head coach of Bafana Bafana.

He worked briefly with Komphela as his assistant at the men's senior national team before the South African Football Association (SAFA) sacked him.

Mosimane went on to become successful at Sundowns, winning multiple trophies, with Al Ahly taking notice of his achievements.

In September 2020, they came knocking with an offer, and Mosimane obliged, taking the risk of working outside of South Africa.

And in 18 months, Mosimane has six titles to show for it.

However, a fortnight ago - The Three Musketeers, as they are now dubbed - executed a brilliant plan in north Africa, winning Al Ahly for the first time on Egyptian soil.

A thunderous 85th-minute strike by super-sub Thapelo Morena was too powerful for Mohamed El Shenawy and rattled the back of the net, which immediately silenced the home crowd.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second round CAF Champions League Group A encounter, Mosimane refused to be roped into a 'Pitso v The Three Musketeers' debate.

"At our level, with our experience, it is not about outsmarting - the game is way bigger than the four of us.

"It is a game for Al Ahly, and it is a game for Sundowns; it has nothing to do with us as coaches. We are just directing the teams on the game, supporting the players.

"For me, where I am in my career, there is nothing for me to be competing or trying to outsmart Manqoba, Rulani or Steve - I have respect for them.

"I am not in that space of outsmarting to feel better about myself."

The match will start at 15:00 at FNB Stadium.