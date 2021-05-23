Pitso Mosimane on respecting Gavin Hunt: I'm not going to point a finger at him

Al-Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane said he wasn't going to point a finger at his Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Gavin Hunt.

Hunt is struggling with Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership, but has guided Amakhosi to their first ever CAF Champions League semi-final.

Mosimane and Hunt were noted adversaries when they coached Sundowns and Bidvest Wits.

Al-Ahly may have avoided Kaizer Chiefs in the CAF Champions League semi-finals, but their coach Pitso Mosimane said he was in no position to disrespect Gavin Hunt.

Hunt may be presiding over Kaizer Chiefs' worst domestic league season in their 51-year history, but he's managed to guide them to a first ever CAF Champions League semi-final.

Chiefs were beaten 3-0 by Simba SC in Dar-Es-Salaam on Saturday, but by winning the first leg 4-0, they did enough to book a place in the semi-finals where they'll be paired up against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

By drawing 1-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns in Atteridgeville on Saturday, Al-Ahly cemented their semi-final date against Tunisian arch-rivals Esperance by virtue of winning their quarter-final tie 3-1 on aggregate.

The two coaches were noted adversaries when they managed Mamelodi Sundowns and the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

Despite enduring insults by a section of uncouth Mamelodi Sundowns fans while they were on their way to the stadium, Mosimane said he still loves the Pretoria side.

"I'm not going to point a finger at Gavin Hunt and you know why? He's won three titles and lots of trophies," Mosimane said.

"Why should I disrespect Gavin? He's got experience. He may not be doing very well in the league, but he knows how to win a game.

"We have been there. We're not about cheap talk because we have experience, but I have respect for Mamelodi Sundowns, the team that I love so much."

If there was a way of clearing the insults, it was by avoiding defeat, which they did by scoring an 11th-minute goal through Yasser Ebrahim.

That goal meant Sundowns needed to score four to clinch the game and at no point did that look like it was going to happen, even though they equalised through Mosa Lebusa in the 31st minute.

Mosimane said their plans on the day came off.

"We were happy with the outcome, but not all parts of the performance from the game," Mosimane said.

"I was happy with the organisation, the spirit of the players and the way they followed the game plan."